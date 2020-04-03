Babita Phogat taps out over bigoted tweet calling 'Nizamuddin idiots' pigs, says had no motivation to write against 'particular religion'

On Friday, wrestler Babita Phogat took down her controversial tweet in which she called the people of Tablighi Jamaat as 'illiterate pigs'.
In the now deleted tweet, the Commonwealth Games Gold medallist had tweeted in Hindi: “फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा। हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है (At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs).”
After facing severe backlash for her tweet, Phogat took it down and put out a clarification. She said, "What else should I call those who attack doctors, police, nurses in this crisis." "I have no motive to write against any particular caste. I have written against the attackers and will keep writing even further," she added.
Meanwhile, as many as 647 COVID-19 positive cases found in 14 states in the last two days are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Out of the 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours some are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in a daily media briefing.
The Tablighi Jamaat congregation took place early last month in the national capital's West Nizamuddin area.
So far there have been 2,301 cases of COVID-19 in India and 56 deaths out of which 12 were reported since Thursday, he said, adding there has been a rise of 336 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
(With input from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)