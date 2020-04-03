Babita Phogat taps out over bigoted tweet calling 'Nizamuddin idiots' pigs, says had no motivation to write against 'particular religion'

Meanwhile, as many as 647 COVID-19 positive cases found in 14 states in the last two days are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Out of the 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours some are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said in a daily media briefing.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation took place early last month in the national capital's West Nizamuddin area.

So far there have been 2,301 cases of COVID-19 in India and 56 deaths out of which 12 were reported since Thursday, he said, adding there has been a rise of 336 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

(With input from PTI)