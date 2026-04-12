Police Issue Notice To Singer Masoom Sharma Over Abusive Language At Dehradun College Event

Police in Dehradun have issued a notice to Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma after he allegedly used abusive language during a live performance in front of students at a college event. Authorities have asked the singer to submit his response within 15 days, failing which legal action may be initiated.

The notice was sent by police from Doiwala Police Station following a complaint lodged at Srinagar Police Station. According to City SP Pramod Kumar, the incident occurred during a student union programme held at DAV College, where the singer allegedly used objectionable language on stage. Police said a detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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The controversy erupted after a video of the performance surfaced online, showing Sharma using offensive words while addressing the audience. Reports said he made provocative remarks claiming that a gangster had threatened him and challenged the individual to confront him at the venue. The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Umesh Kumar, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present earlier at the event.

Meanwhile, members of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal criticised the singer, stating that such behaviour insulted the cultural values of the hill state. Protests have also been reported in parts of Dehradun, with demonstrators demanding strict action against him.

Responding to the controversy, Sharma released a video apology stating that stress caused by threats from a suspected gangster led to his outburst on stage. He claimed his team had been alerted about the individual’s presence near his hotel, which heightened tensions before the show. Despite his apology, police said the matter would be examined thoroughly before taking further steps.