Police Asked To File Affidavit About Their Role In Violence During Nomination Filing

Representational picture | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had asked the state police to file an affidavit before the court within 10 days mentioning about the role that police played and about the incidents of violence across the state during filing of nomination for the upcoming rural polls scheduled on July 10.

“The number of personnel deployed to facilitate the candidates to file their nominations. What facilities were made available to specifically assist any candidate, who may complain of any resistance in filing nomination. As to whether any person has been arrested for either the riot which took place between the two political parties as indicated hereinabove and the injuries and deaths that occurred before and after June 15, 2023,” read the order of Justice Mantha.

CCTV footage sought

Justice Mantha also sought CCTV footage from the respective BDO offices where the incidents of violence took place.

“The police shall produce before this Court the CCTV Footage in, around and inside the Offices of the Block Development Officers concerned, under the Police Stations mentioned hereinabove. The CCTV Footage outside and inside the Police Stations for the period between June 14, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. till June 16, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. shall be preserved,” further read the order.

It is pertinent to mention that in yet another setback, the Supreme Court on Tuesday had rejected the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by State Election Commission and the state government challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order of deploying central forces during rural polls.

Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari expressed his happiness over the decision taken by the apex court.



