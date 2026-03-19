'PNG, CNG Supply 100% Secure': Centre Pushes Shift From LPG

In an effort to reassure citizens amid concerns over fuel supplies, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Thursday said the country’s crude oil and refinery operations remain stable.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi, Sharma stated that there have been no fuel shortages across retail outlets, with all petrol pumps functioning normally. She added that domestic PNG and CNG supplies for transport are fully secure, with no disruptions reported.

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The government has been encouraging commercial LPG users to switch to CNG, with several companies offering incentives. As part of this push, the Centre has also promised 10% additional commercial LPG allocation to states supporting PNG network expansion. These measures have led to the issuance of around 1.25 lakh new gas connections in the past two weeks, while over 5,600 LPG consumers have recently shifted to PNG.

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However, Sharma acknowledged that the LPG situation remains “concerning” due to the ongoing war, though she stressed there is no shortage at the distributor level. Online LPG bookings have surged to 94%, with panic buying gradually declining.

She further noted that LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with around 83% authenticated through delivery codes. Several states have also placed orders for additional LPG and kerosene supplies, ensuring adequate availability across the country.