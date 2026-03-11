Govt Assures Fair LPG Distribution Amid Reports Of Cylinder Shortage

File Pic (Representational Image)

The Centre on Wednesday said liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies are being prioritised for domestic consumers and essential sectors amid reports of shortages and long queues for cylinders in several parts of the country.

Addressing a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said LPG distribution is currently being directed primarily to households.

“Currently, LPG is being directed to the domestic sector. For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. The committee is consulting with state authorities and industry bodies to finalise the plan to ensure that available LPG is distributed fairly and transparently,” Sharma said.

On pricing, Sharma said the government has absorbed a significant portion of the rising costs to shield consumers from higher LPG prices. She also announced a temporary demand management measure, under which the minimum gap between LPG cylinder bookings has been increased from 21 days to 25 days.

Her remarks come after several restaurants and eateries reportedly reduced menu offerings due to limited LPG availability. In many cities, long queues were seen outside LPG distribution centres.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday sought to reassure the public that there is no shortage of fuel in the country despite concerns arising from the ongoing war situation.

In a post on X following an interaction with the media, Puri said India continues to receive energy imports through multiple sources and routes, ensuring stable supplies. He added that domestic consumers are receiving full supplies of CNG and PNG, while industries are currently getting about 70–80 percent of their usual allocation.