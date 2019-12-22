PM's speech full of untruths: Sitaram Yechury hits out at Modi

The Prime Minister's election campaign speech in Delhi on Sunday was "full of untruths, half-truths and misleading statements", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, demanding that the government cancel NRC and withdraw the contentious amendments to the citizenship law.

Modi, during his speech at the Ramlila Maidan, tried to alley fears of the Muslim community over the law as protests against it have claimed more than 20 lives nationwide.

"The PM's election campaign speech in Delhi today is full of untruths, half-truths and misleading statements. Whether it be the NRC, CAA or detention camps, the facts are to the contrary," Yechury said.