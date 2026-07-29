'Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana Khaounga': Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Requests Media To Let Him 'Lead A Normal Life For A Few Days'

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke |

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to his home state of Maharashtra on Wednesday after leading a 36-day agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the examination system, saying the movement could resume if the government failed to address students' concerns.

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Speaking to reporters after reaching home, Dipke said it felt "wonderful" to be back after more than a month in the national capital.

"After spending the last 36 days at Jantar Mantar, it feels wonderful to finally be back home. After such a long struggle, I will finally be able to sleep peacefully in my own house and eat food cooked by my mother. That makes me very happy," he said.

Commenting on the Bill passed by Parliament on Wednesday, Dipke said legislation alone would not solve the problem unless the government's intent changed.

"I believe more such Bills will continue to come. But unless the government's intent changes, nothing will really improve," he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his social media presence, Dipke remarked, "I think he would do very well as an influencer. He is doing an excellent job in that role. Perhaps he should step down as Prime Minister and become an influencer, while someone else handles the responsibilities of governing."

Warning of another round of protests, Dipke said the agitation would resume if police cases against students were not withdrawn.

"If the FIRs against the students are not withdrawn and they continue to be harassed, we will launch another agitation. The government must understand that the anger among students has not subsided. If they think the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan alone will calm the situation, they are mistaken. There is tremendous anger among the youth, and if necessary, the next agitation will be even bigger than the last one," he said.