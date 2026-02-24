PM Narendra Modi To Visit Israel On February 25–26, MEA Announces

File photo of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Israel on February 25-26, at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday. This will mark his second visit to Israel as Prime Minister.

During the two-day trip, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Netanyahu to review the progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of areas, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security cooperation, agriculture, water management, trade, economic collaboration and people-to-people ties. The two leaders will also exchange views on key regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his visit.

Reacting to the announcement, Rajya Sabha MP and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the visit as “very important.” He noted that Israel is a major technology partner for India and plays a key role in several cutting-edge areas. Referring to the recent AI Summit, Shringla said interactions with Israeli technology experts highlighted the growing collaboration between the two countries in advanced technological domains.

According to the MEA, the visit is aimed at reinforcing the deep-rooted and longstanding strategic partnership between India and Israel. It will provide an opportunity for both sides to address common challenges and align efforts toward strengthening cooperation between the two democracies.