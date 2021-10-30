PM Narendra Modi to meet Pope Francis in Vatican today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis on Saturday in the Vatican on the second day of his visit to Rome, Italy.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. PM Modi will be in Rome, Italy till October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

This summit will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister. Last year's summit hosted by Saudi Arabia was held virtually because of the COVID pandemic.

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the sources.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 08:15 AM IST