PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Infosys Foundation made ‘Vishram Sadan’ today - Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is scheduled to address the occasion after the inauguration.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion.

Here's all you need to know about Vishram Sadan:

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan, is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for longer duration, said the press release.

It has been constructed by the Infosys Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of NCI," the PMO said.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI):

The NCI in Jhajjar (Haryana), is an integral part of AIIMS, New Delhi, and is dedicated towards cancer care. The NCI in Jhajjar has 710 patient care beds dedicated to cancer prevention, treatment, research and education.

