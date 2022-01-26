PM Narendra Modi to host first meeting of India-Central Asia Summit tomorrow; Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic to participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will be hosting first meeting of India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format. Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will be participating in the meeting.

PM Modi had paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015.

This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India's growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India's "Extended Neighbourhood," the MEA said in an earlier statement.

The participation of the Secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on November 10, 2021, outlined a common regional approach on Afghanistan.

"During the first India-Central Asia Summit, the Leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation," MEA said.

The Summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the Leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:38 PM IST