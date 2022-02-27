PM Narendra Modi to hold high-level meeting on Ukraine issue, second meet since conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a high-level meeting on the ongoing Ukraine issue. This will be the prime minister's second meeting since the beginning of conflict between the two foreign countries.

On Thursday, PM Modi had chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine intensified into conflict.

PM Modi was briefed about the present situation in Ukraine and also about the Indians including students who have been stuck there.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar were seen in the meeting as well as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, though the duo were not part of the CCS. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting.

Yesterday, Ukraine President Volodymyr spoke to PM Modi seeking "political support", shortly after Russia praised India's decision to abstain from a vote at the United Nations to condemn its invasion.

A statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said, "President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict."

"He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts. Prime Minister also conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens," it added.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:14 PM IST