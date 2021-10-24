e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hoursThree security personnel injured in firing by terrorists in J-K's Poonch
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:37 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi to chair annual DGPs, IGPs conference in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in November

ANI
Photo Credit: ANI

Photo Credit: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair 'All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police - 2022', in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in November.

Preparations are in full swing in Lucknow for the annual conference that is scheduled to be held between November 20-22. The conference was held virtually in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau will be chaired by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It will be attended by Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Investigation agencies, National Security Agency (NSA) and state Director Generals of Police (DGPs).

In the three-day conference, various sessions will be held to discuss on modernisation of police, terrorism and internal security.

A senior official said that it will be the first time when a conference will be chaired by Prime Minister in which police heads from the entire country will be coming to Lucknow for the conference.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Kushinagar International Airport part of endeavour to develop places associated with...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal