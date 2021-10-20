Watch video: Kushinagar International Airport part of endeavour to develop places associated with Lord Buddha, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Kushinagar International Airport was the result of decades of hopes and expectations and as an elected representative from Purvanchal, it was time for fulfillment of commitment to people.

After inaugurating Kushinagar International Airport, PM Modi said that his government has taken a number of steps to instil new energy in the aviation sector.

He also said that it will boost connectivity and tourism, while also helping develop an entire economic ecosystem in the region and create new job opportunities.

Addressing people after inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport, the Prime Minister said, "Kushinagar International Airport is the result of decades of hopes and expectations. My happiness is two-fold today. Curious about the spiritual journey, I have a sense of satisfaction. As a representative from Purvanchal, it is time for the fulfilment of a commitment."

He said the government's special attention to the development of places associated with Lord Buddha and developing Kushinagar are among the top priority areas for the UP and central governments.

"In order to develop the places associated with Lord Buddha, for better connectivity, special attention is being given by the country today on the creation of facilities for the devotees. The development of Kushinagar is in the priorities of the UP government and the Central government," he said.

Referring to the recent decision to privatise Air India, PM Modi said the country has taken a big step related to Air India so that its aviation sector should run professionally, and convenience and safety should be given priority.

"This step will give new energy to the aviation sector of India," PM Modi said and also referred to the reforms related to the opening of defence airspace for civil use.

On the newly launched 'PM Gatishakti- National Master Plan', PM Modi said this will not only improve the governance, but it will also be ensured that whether it is road, rail, or plane, they support each other and increase each other's capacity.

On the UDAN scheme, he said more than 900 new routes have been approved in the last few years, out of which air service has started on more than 350.

Besides, more than 50 new airports or those which were not in service earlier have been made operational, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport, which is an endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world as well as facilitate travel of pilgrims to the final resting place of Lord Buddha.

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana Temple of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:38 AM IST