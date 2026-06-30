PM Narendra Modi To Chair A High-Level Meeting With Central Ministry Secretaries To Review Governance Reforms & Improve Ease Of Doing Business | File pic [ Representative image]

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting with the secretaries of all central ministries today. Policy reforms and improving the ease of doing business are expected to be the key agenda items of the meeting.

PM Modi concluded his official visit to Seychelles on Monday. The meeting, scheduled for 4:00 PM, will be the Prime Minister's second major institutional interaction with the top bureaucracy in less than two months.

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Earlier on May 21, the Prime Minister chaired a joint meeting of the Union Council of Ministers and Central Secretaries to develop regulatory roadmaps aimed at realising the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

Addressing the officials during that previous meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for faster decision-making and efficient governance. He stressed that files should move quickly without unnecessary delays and called for maximising productivity in the minimum time possible. He also urged ministries to bring greater simplicity to governance and place a stronger focus on structural reforms.

Reiterating the government's long-term vision, the Prime Minister stated that "Viksit Bharat 2047" is not merely a slogan but a firm commitment of the government.

During the evaluations, ministries that ranked lower in performance were advised to take corrective measures and improve their functioning.

The Council of Ministers also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his successful five-nation tour. The External Affairs Minister briefed the meeting on the outcomes and geopolitical significance of the Prime Minister's five-country visit.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister directed ministers to actively reach out to the public and highlight the achievements of the government over the past 12 years.

According to sources, the exercise was viewed as an important mid-term stocktaking of the government's performance. The high-level gathering was attended by Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state (independent charge), and ministers of state.

The Council of Ministers currently includes 30 cabinet ministers (excluding the Prime Minister), five ministers of state with independent charge, and 36 ministers of state.

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