PM Narendra Modi Cites This 1000 Year Old Belief To Cause 'Great Harm' In 135th Mann Ki Baat Programme; Read More About It

PM Narendra Modi Cites This 1000 Year Old Belief To Cause 'Great Harm' In Mann Ki Baat Programme |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, spoke about the importance of questioning superstitions and outdated beliefs that continue to influence society. During the address in his 135th episode on Sunday, June 28, 2026, he referred to a belief that has existed for nearly a thousand years and said that such misconceptions can cause "great harm" when accepted without scientific understanding.

PM highlights superstitions in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about national security, community-driven welfare, self-reliance, extinct species and much more in his 135th episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme. He also talked about superstitions and practice of it in India.

The Prime Minister highlighted how several traditional myths and unverified claims have been passed down through generations. While many cultural traditions carry historical and social value, he stressed that blind faith in practices lacking evidence can negatively affect people's lives, health, and decision-making.

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Ancient subject of superstition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was talking in his recent Mann Ki Baat programme, said, "In 'Mann Ki Baat', let us now discuss a subject that is thousands of years old – one that has been deeply ingrained in human society for millennia. That subject is superstition." The PM said that superstition is not only merely a misconception but it also begets fear and when someone dominates the mind, a person stops thinking the truth because their perception gets changed. He further said that people stepped in superstition begin making decisions without logic or knowledge of the facts, decisions that lead to great harm.

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Call to adopt scientific temper

PM Modi encouraged citizens, especially young people, to adopt a scientific temper and rely on facts, research, and education. He noted that India has a rich legacy of knowledge, innovation, and inquiry, and that society should continue to move forward by embracing rational thinking alongside its cultural heritage.

Superstition linked to Hargila bird

Greater adjutant is a member of the stork family, Ciconiidae. Its name hargila in Bengal and Assam is said to be derived from the Sanskrit roots had for "bone" and gila – "to swallow" – and describes the bird as a "bone swallower."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the superstition surrounding this bird in Assam, noting that this rare species, which is vital for maintaining a clean environment, was seen as unlucky, its presence unwanted, and the trees that shelter them were cut down. Biologist Purnima Devi Barman's campaign highlighting the environmental advantages of these birds transformed the attitudes of local residents.