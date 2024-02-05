PM Narendra Modi Needles Opposition In Lok Sabha, Says 'Congress Trying To Launch Same Product Over And Over' (Watch Video)

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha | X

New Delhi, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha on Monday, February 5. In his speech, PM Narendra Modi thanked President Droupadi Murmu for addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. He also made scathing attack on the opposition, especially the Congress party.

"I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time...The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)...The public will certainly give you its blessings," PM Modi said, thereby hinting at returning to power.

PM Modi Reply To Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha:

PM Modi blamed the Congress for the state of opposition in the country. "Congress completely failed in playing the role of effective opposition in the past 10 years. In order to hide its shortcomings, Congress party did not let any other talent emerge from other opposition parties," the Prime Minister alleged.

Escalating his attack on the opposition, PM Modi further said: "I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."

PM Modi Slams 'Parivarvad' Of Congress

PM Modi criticized the parivarvad (family politics), making veiled attack on the Gandhi family, particularly Rahul Gandhi. "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai," he remarked.

As an Opposition MP raised the issue of there not being anything for minorities in President's address, PM replied: "Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place...What has happened to you?...How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?"