PM Narendra Modi, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly inaugurate Solu Corridor 132 KV Power Transmission Line and Substation

PM Narendra Modi, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly inaugurated Solu Corridor 132 KV power transmission line and sub-station in Nepal built under government of India's Line of Credit. Further, Nepal joined International Solar Alliance.

Both the leaders held delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday.

"Wide-ranging talks on our multi-faceted partnership are on the agenda," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

They also jointly inaugurated cross-border passenger train services, RuPay payment system in Nepal and signed several Memorandums of Understanding.

The train services between Jainagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal was inaugurated on Saturday after delegates-level meeting between the two leaders. The passenger train services have been built under India's Grant Assistance.

(With inputs from IANS)

