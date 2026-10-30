PM Narendra Modi Gets Emotional During Gujarat Visit, Says He Will Forever Remain Indebted To The State | File Pic

Bhildi: From being addressed as the Prime Minister of India to being embraced as ‘Aapna Narendrabhai’ (our Narendrabhai), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the affection he has received from Gujarat over the past 25 years remains his greatest emotional connection with the state. Speaking at a public meeting in Bhildi near Deesa on Friday, Modi became reflective as he recalled his journey from Gujarat to the national political stage, declaring that he would remain indebted to the people of the state throughout his life.

“I will remain indebted to Gujarat for my entire life. Whatever I have achieved after going to Delhi is because of the people of Gujarat,” Modi said, recalling how the people had transformed a village boy who had never dared to dream into a leader entrusted with national responsibilities.

The Prime Minister said October 7 marked 25 years since he first took oath as the head of a government in 2001. Recalling the affection of Gujaratis, he said, “My chest swells with pride when people call me ‘Aapna Narendrabhai’. The warmth and belongingness in these words are much greater than being addressed as Pradhanmantri Saheb.”

Modi said the values and lessons he learnt from Gujarat were carried with him to Delhi and guided his subsequent public life.

Development Projects And PM-KISAN Benefits

The public meeting was part of his two-day Gujarat visit on October 30 and 31. Development projects worth more than ₹14,000 crore were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid during the programme. The Prime Minister also released the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, transferring approximately ₹19,000 crore to beneficiaries.

Government Initiatives To Strengthen Agriculture

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's initiatives to strengthen agriculture and animal husbandry, describing farming as the backbone of India's cultural and rural economy. He said more than 26 crore Soil Health Cards had been distributed to help farmers make informed decisions about fertiliser use, while nearly 3,000 climate-resilient seed varieties had been introduced.

Dairy Sector And Livestock Development

Highlighting the dairy sector, Modi said India had retained its position as the world's largest milk producer. He also pointed to the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi, saying advanced IVF technology would improve indigenous cattle breeds and strengthen the livestock economy.

He said honey production had doubled over the past 12 years, making India the world's second-largest exporter of natural honey. The government was also establishing infrastructure to produce biogas and organic fertiliser from cattle dung, creating additional income opportunities for livestock rearers.

Modi Counters Fertiliser Shortage Rumours

Taking aim at the Opposition, Modi alleged that some political groups were spreading rumours about fertiliser shortages during international conflicts. He said while fertiliser bags cost around ₹3,000 in the international market, the government was making them available to Indian farmers at approximately ₹300. Similarly, fertiliser worth ₹5,000 was being supplied at ₹1,300.

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Call For National Unity Celebrations

Urging young people to participate in the Run for Unity on October 31, Modi said national unity must remain a collective responsibility. The celebrations will mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar, where the Prime Minister will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas events.