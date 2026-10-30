'Aaloo Se Sona': PM Modi Takes Veiled Swipe At Rahul Gandhi In Banaskantha - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took an indirect swipe at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his controversial 'potato-to-gold' remark, saying people in Gujarat's Banaskantha would not believe those who promise to turn potatoes into gold.

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Addressing a public gathering at Bhildi village in Deesa taluka, Modi said some people would come and make such claims, but the people of Banaskantha would not be taken in by them. His remarks appeared to revive a controversy dating back to the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, when a clipped video of Rahul Gandhi's speech went viral, portraying him as promising a machine that could convert potatoes into gold.

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The Prime Minister's remarks came while highlighting the Centre's initiatives for farmers over the past 12 years. Without directly naming Gandhi, Modi referred to the Congress leader's widely circulated statement, which has repeatedly been used by BJP leaders to target him.

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What is the 'potato-to-gold' controversy?

The controversy dates back to November 12, 2017, when Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Gujarat's Patan during the Assembly election campaign. A short clip from his speech, in which he spoke about a machine that would turn potatoes into gold, subsequently went viral on social media.

However, the viral clip omitted the context of his remarks. In the full speech, Gandhi was criticising Prime Minister Modi and attributing the promise to him.

Gandhi had said that Modi had told potato farmers that he would install a machine in which potatoes would go in from one side and gold would come out from the other. He then clarified, "These are not my words, these are Narendra Modi ji's words."

The Congress leader was referring to what he alleged were unfulfilled promises made by Modi to farmers. He was not claiming that he would personally install such a machine.

How the clipped video went viral

On November 15, 2017, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared an edited portion of Gandhi's speech on social media, questioning whether the Congress leader had actually made the statement. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also circulated the clip, triggering widespread ridicule of Gandhi.

Several fact-checking reports subsequently established that the video had been shared without the crucial portion in which Gandhi attributed the statement to Modi. The episode has resurfaced periodically in political exchanges since then.

Modi targets Congress over fertiliser

During Friday's address, Modi also accused the Congress and its supporters of spreading rumours about fertiliser shortages amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Gulf countries.

He alleged that artificial queues were created over fertiliser availability with the intention of creating unrest and maligning his government. Modi said the Centre had ensured that the impact of rising international fertiliser prices did not fall on farmers.

Citing the prices of fertilisers, he said a urea bag costing around Rs 3,000 internationally was being made available to Indian farmers for Rs 300, while a DAP bag priced at around Rs 5,000 globally was being sold in India for Rs 1,350.

Focus on dairy and animal husbandry

Earlier in the day, Modi visited the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm in Banaskantha. Highlighting the importance of animal husbandry and dairy farming, he said the government was promoting science and technology to improve livestock health, increase milk production and utilise cattle dung.

He added that animal husbandry was being developed beyond a traditional occupation into an important source of higher farmers' incomes and rural prosperity.