 PM Narendra Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Meet, Stresses Cooperative Federalism & Unified Push For Viksit Bharat 2047
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PM Narendra Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Meet, Stresses Cooperative Federalism & Unified Push For Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Narendra Modi chaired the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, stressing cooperative federalism for achieving Viksit Bharat 2047. All 28 CMs, including those from opposition-ruled states, attended, marking rare consensus. Discussions focused on growth, governance, and Centre–State coordination.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Friday, June 12, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Meet, Stresses Cooperative Federalism & Unified Push For Viksit Bharat 2047
PM Narendra Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Meet, Stresses Cooperative Federalism & Unified Push For Viksit Bharat 2047 | X / @narendramodi

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, emphasising that cooperative federalism and close collaboration between the Centre and states are essential for achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

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Breaking a recent trend of boycotts and absences by opposition-ruled states, all 28 CMs attended the annual meeting. Addressing CMs, lieutenant governors, Union ministers and senior policymakers, Modi underscored the need for collective efforts to accelerate economic growth, strengthen governance and improve the lives of citizens.

Later, in a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat.”

The meeting witnessed the participation of chief ministers from all opposition-ruled states, signalling a rare display of political consensus on issues of development and governance.

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Among the prominent opposition leaders present were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The gathering also saw the attendance of newly elected chief ministers, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

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