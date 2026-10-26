PM Narendra Modi Attends 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum In New Delhi, Interacts With Foreign Delegates At Samvidhan Sadan | Watch | X / @airnewsalerts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and interacted with foreign delegates at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

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The Forum, which commenced earlier in the day, has brought together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance people-centric development.

The event brings together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

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Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the meeting and welcomed the delegates representing BRICS member nations, highlighting the importance of dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation among the participating countries.

In his inaugural address, Birla welcomed the delegates and said, "On this occasion, the presence of parliamentary delegations from BRICS member nations in India, coming to the world's largest democratic nation and sharing a joint commitment, will in itself be a special experience."

Highlighting the significance of parliamentary engagement among BRICS countries, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "The presence of the BRICS Parliamentary Cooperation in India demonstrates our shared commitment to dialogue, mutual respect, and our shared trust in democratic values."

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Speaker Birla mentioned that the BRICS Parliamentary Forum is marking its 20th anniversary this year and noted that the organisation is "expanding rapidly", and so is its "capacity to influence global developments and international relations".

The Lok Sabha Speaker asserted that the BRICS nations represent nearly half of the world's population, span about one-third of the global landmass, and hold a significant share in the global economy and international trade. This, he said, "Reflects our collective strength and global responsibility".

"BRICS countries may differ geographically, culturally, linguistically, and socially, but our shared responsibility toward democratic values and humanity binds us together," he said.

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the "unanimous adoption of the Joint Statement at the BRICS Summit held in New Delhi is a major achievement, for which I express my gratitude to all BRICS member nations."

He also emphasised the important role parliaments can play in fostering mutual understanding and trust among nations, reducing international tensions and addressing global challenges through peaceful means.

"Parliaments can play a special role in strengthening mutual understanding and trust, reducing international tension and resolving global challenges peacefully," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further underlined the potential of BRICS to amplify the voice of the Global South and strengthen its influence in discussions on international affairs.

"BRICS has the ability to become an empowered voice of the Global South. We have to make sure that our ambitions are not just limited to mere discussion, but should also be practical and achievable," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)