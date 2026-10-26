 Delhi North Block Fire: Thick Smoke Billows From Union Secretariat, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; No Casualties Reported | Video
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Delhi North Block Fire: Thick Smoke Billows From Union Secretariat, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; No Casualties Reported | Video

Thick smoke billowed from Delhi’s North Block, which houses the Union Secretariat, on Monday, prompting Delhi Fire Services to dispatch six fire tenders. An official said ongoing repair work may have caused a minor fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Delhi North Block Fire: Thick Smoke Billows From Union Secretariat, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; No Casualties Reported | Video
Delhi North Block Fire: Thick Smoke Billows From Union Secretariat, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; No Casualties Reported | Video | X / @bishwamaurya_

New Delhi: Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Union secretariat's North Block here on Monday, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

A police officer said some repair work was underway at the building, which might have led to a minor fire.

No casualty has been reported so far.

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Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke emanating from the building, following which six fire tenders were dispatched, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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