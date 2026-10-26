Delhi North Block Fire: Thick Smoke Billows From Union Secretariat, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; No Casualties Reported | Video

New Delhi: Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Union secretariat's North Block here on Monday, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official said.
A police officer said some repair work was underway at the building, which might have led to a minor fire.
No casualty has been reported so far.
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Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke emanating from the building, following which six fire tenders were dispatched, the official said.
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