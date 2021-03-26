PM Modi's Varanasi constituency will now have a Police Commissioner to control crime

Lucknow: After the success of the police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended the same to Kanpur and Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet late on Thursday night. In a swift move, the state government not only issued notification in this regard but also posted senior IPS officers in the two districts to start functioning as Police Commissioners.

With the new police commissionerate system, the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the two major districts of Kanpur and Varanasi will be in the hands of senior IPS officers instead of IAS officials posted as District Magistrates.

Aseem Arun, an ADG rank IPS officer, has been the new Police Commissioner of Kanpur and A. Satish Ganesh has been posted in Varanasi for the same post. Both the districts have been divided into City and Rural areas. While the Police Commissioner will be responsible for crime control in the City, a SP rank officer will control crime in rural areas.

With this, the Yogi Adityanath government also transferred as many as 43 IPS officers in the state. Some of them were posted in Kanpur and Varanasi while others were manned in districts going to Panchayat polls to conduct elections peacefully and control crime.

Earlier, the state government had shifted about 200 Dy SPs across the state to strengthen the law enforcing machinery during three-tier Panchayat polls, scheduled to begin from April 15.