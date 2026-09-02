PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' Appeal Sparks Debate Over Foreign Travel, Gold Purchases & Economic Priorities | X - narendramodi

In an unconventional selfie-style video message filmed against the backdrop of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, PM Narendra Modi issued a direct appeal to Indian citizens: stop traveling abroad for leisure, postpone non-essential gold purchases, and cancel plans for exotic overseas destination weddings.

Filmed while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the Prime Minister framed his request around national self-reliance (Swadeshi) and conserving foreign exchange. “Foreign trips, if you are going for leisure, you should not go,” PM Modi declared. “If you are getting married abroad, you should not do so. And if it is not necessary, you should not buy gold either.”

He urged wealthy families to embrace a "Wed in India" mantra to ensure capital remains within the country to generate local employment. The underlying irony of the timing was unmissable. The PM made this appeal for personal economic austerity immediately after exulting over India's latest economic milestone.

7.8% growth.



Strong numbers.



Even stronger confidence. pic.twitter.com/ZVPpnAXrVU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

GDP growth and foreign travel debate

In the same video, he proudly touted India’s stellar 7.8% quarterly GDP growth rate, celebrating how the nation’s economy continues to register a herculean performance despite severe global headwinds, supply chain disruptions, and international instability.

The contrast between the government asking ordinary citizens to curb foreign travel and the Prime Minister’s own extensive international itinerary is hard to miss. Since taking office in May 2014, PM Modi has completed over 100 foreign trips, spending roughly 400 to 420 days abroad—an average of 30 to 35 days per year outside the country.

Government data on overseas visits

Government statistics presented to Parliament underscore the scale of these state engagements. In recent disclosures to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita confirmed that the exchequer spent over 550 crore on the Prime Minister’s foreign visits between 2021 and mid-2026 alone, with 2025 accounting for over 180 crore across 23 countries.

To be sure, foreign affairs analysts and government officials emphasise that official head-of-state travel cannot be compared to domestic leisure trips. None of the Prime Minister’s global visits are for personal recreation; they serve vital diplomatic, economic, and strategic functions.

External Affairs Ministry disclosures noted that these state visits yielded 316 bilateral MoUs and helped secure over $380 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows. Yet, even as statecraft carries strategic weight—and even if foreign diplomacy occasionally carries its own sweet, memorable moments—the sheer volume of high-level travel contrasts sharply with a public message asking citizens to stay home.

Also Watch:

Political criticism and economic message

Addressing domestic political opposition, PM Modi used the video to dismiss those questioning the nation's economic trajectory. Taking a sharp swipe at critics, he asserted that while political opponents remained "drowned in an atmosphere of despair" and were relying on a jhooth ki goonj ("echo of lies"), the country's actual economic growth figures were proving them wrong.

As the video circulated widely online, the Prime Minister’s broader economic objective remained clear: shielding the Indian rupee and foreign exchange reserves by curbing unnecessary imports, even while continuing the diplomatic travels required to position India on the global stage.