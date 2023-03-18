PM Modi's silence streak continues on 30th day of Jairam's questions on Adani row

Adani Hindenburg row: Jairam Ramesh continues attack, directs 3 more questions to PM Modi | File pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi's silence marks 30 days of pointed questions on Adani posed by Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, who posed three more on the 31st day.



The latest questions are:

(1) Almost one month after the revelations of wrongdoing at the Adani Group, the CEO of the Bank of Baroda stated that the Bank would continue to lend money to the Adani Group. This statement came at a time when the value of Adani collateral in the form of pledged stock had collapsed by more than half, prompting margin calls by big global lenders concerned about repayment and fresh questions about the Group’s ability to service and repay its huge debt. Note that the Bank of Baroda is a leading public sector bank that is owned by the people of India, not by PM Modi or the CEO. Was this yet another case of phone banking by your government? Is it true that the CEO was subsequently asked to clarify his statement by Members of Parliament on 6 March 2023 at a historic South Indian location, and if so will you share his answer with the people of India?



(2) The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) was set up in 1982 to oversee the state’s ‘minor ports’ but appears to have simply become another instrument for the enrichment of your cronies. A 2014 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report found that Adani Ports had benefitted to the tune of Rs 118.12 crore after the GMB applied the incorrect royalty rates to a newly-built quay at Mundra Port. More importantly, the CAG found that “no system to monitor the construction activities at the private ports was in existence and that the MIS did not provide performance-related details on the activities of the ports.” The benefit to Adani Ports, the dominant ports player in the state, of this non-existent monitoring may therefore have been many multiples of the observed Rs 118 crore. How many different ways did you find to weaken state institutions and to enrich your cronies as the Chief Minister of Gujarat?



(3) Even as global index providers such as MSCI, S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell reviewed the position of Adani stocks in their equity indices the National Stock Exchange (NSE) went the other way and included five Adani Group Companies in no less than 14 indices, beginning Monday, 20 March 2023, as pointed out in the 20 February 2023 HAHK. This week, the NSE announced that Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar would exit the additional surveillance mechanism framework from 17 March 2023 that had been put in place to protect investors from excessive risk. Surely the timing is not a coincidence? Why is SEBI standing by as the NSE chooses to protect the Adani Group’s interests rather than that of lakhs of small investors? Why is SEBI allowing index investors to take on additional exposure to Adani Group stocks when financial advisors, who generally wealthier investors can afford, have been advising their clients to avoid investing in Adani Group stocks?

