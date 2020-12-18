PM Modi's office put on sale on OLX for Rs 7.5 crore; 4 arrested

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, four people have been arrested for trying to sell Prime Minister's parliamentary office in Varanasi on OLX for Rs 7.5 crores. OLX is an online marketplace for old and used items.

The office was put on the block with photos of the building: The OLX ad listed it as a villa with 4 rooms and 4 bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 sqft.

The police have since removed the listing and also apprehended the four miscreants who posted the “advertisement”.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Varanasi Amit Pathak said in a statement, “An FIR has been registered in Bhelupur police station and we have arrested four people. The man who had taken a photograph of the building has also been nabbed. We are investigating the case, as of now.”

Online reports said the advertisement was shared from the ID of a man who identified himself as Laxmikant Ojha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the elected representative of people from this temple town, has a parliamentary office at Jawahar Nagar Colony in Bhelupur. It was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2014.