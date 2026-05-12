PM Modi's Austerity Call Takes Hold In UP: Minister Surrenders Escort Vehicles, Uses Motorcycle; Mayor Cuts Official Fleet

PM Narendra Modi | File Image

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures amid rising global oil prices and tensions in West Asia has started reflecting on the ground in Uttar Pradesh, with public representatives voluntarily reducing the use of official vehicles and security fleets to save fuel and cut government expenditure.

Minister Dinesh Khatik Surrenders Escort Vehicles

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik on Tuesday surrendered his escort vehicles and announced that he would use a motorcycle for district visits. The minister said he would prefer travelling by train for official work outside the district.

Khatik, who is the MLA from Hastinapur, said he had informed the concerned officials about withdrawing the escort facility. He also reduced the security deployment at his residence and said only one gunner would remain posted there.

Response to West Asia Crisis and Oil Prices

The minister said the decision was taken in response to the Prime Minister’s appeal asking citizens and public representatives to conserve fuel and avoid unnecessary expenditure in view of the economic challenges arising out of the continuing crisis in West Asia and rising crude oil prices.

Modi had urged people to adopt austerity measures such as promoting work from home, avoiding unnecessary foreign travel and reducing fuel consumption to protect the country’s foreign exchange reserves. He had also appealed to citizens to avoid buying gold for at least a year.

Minister Appeals Supporters to Minimise Car Use

Khatik said he has also appealed to his supporters to minimise the use of private vehicles wherever possible.

The Prime Minister’s appeal has also prompted action in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal has returned one of the two government vehicles allotted to her and directed officials to reduce the use of official vehicles.

Officials Told to Bring Lunch, Avoid Travel

The mayor has instructed that officers allotted two official vehicles should retain only one. She also advised officials to avoid unnecessary movement and bring lunch from home instead of travelling back during the day, saying even small steps could help save fuel.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar, the mayor stressed that essential civic services such as sanitation and garbage collection should not be affected, but diesel and petrol consumption linked to officials’ vehicles must be curtailed.

Officials said the municipal corporation consumes nearly 8,000 litres of diesel daily and around 60 vehicles are currently allotted to officers. The mayor has also asked officials who are not entitled to government vehicles to return them immediately.

The moves by the minister and the mayor are among the first visible responses in Uttar Pradesh to the Centre’s austerity call as governments and civic bodies begin exploring ways to reduce fuel consumption amid concerns over rising import costs and pressure on foreign exchange reserves.