PM Modi won in 2014, but will he again in 2024?: Nitish Kumar after taking oath as Bihar CM

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar | ANI

A day after announcing a new grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other opposition parties after breaking away from the BJP, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time.

After taking the oath, Nitish Kumar said that he is not an aspirant for the Prime Minister's post, however without naming Narendra Modi he asked will the person who came in 2014 win in 2024.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the the Prime Minister in 2014. He also emerged victorious in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and was again named the PM for the second time.

"I am not an aspirant for the PM's post. The question is will the person who came in 2014 win in 2024," said Kumar as he was sworn-in as the CM for the eight time.

Urging all opposition parties stay united for 2024, he clarified, "I am not a contender for PM post."

He asserted that the NDA government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to "worry" about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar also rubbished the BJP's claim that the new government will not last its full term, and said his former ally "will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls".

Besides, Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan were Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshri, former CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and scores of party workers.

Leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 MLAs, were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing in ceremony that took place inside the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had claimed that the party, with which Kumar broke his alliance the previous day, had received "no invitation".