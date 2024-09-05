 'PM Modi Will Address 3 Election Rallies In J&K,' Says BJP UT General Secretary Ashok Koul
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'PM Modi Will Address 3 Election Rallies In J&K,' Says BJP UT General Secretary Ashok Koul

'PM Modi Will Address 3 Election Rallies In J&K,' Says BJP UT General Secretary Ashok Koul

BJP sources said PM Modi’s rally is likely to be held in the Doda district which has been witness to terrorist attacks in the recent past.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in J&K, said BJP's J&K general secretary Ashok Koul on Thursday. Koul told local reporters here that PM Modi will address two rallies in the Jammu division and one in Kashmir. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP poll manifesto in Jammu on September 6 and would be here on a two-day visit.

BJP UT General Secretary Speaks On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

The BJP UT general secretary said Amit Shah could also visit the Valley during his Friday visit to J&K. He said BJP candidates filed their nomination papers in Srinagar on Wednesday and many people turned out in their support.

“People of Kashmir have faith in Narendra Modi-led government and they will support the BJP during the ongoing Assembly elections,” Koul said.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
'Electric Vehicle Makers No Longer Need To Be Subsidised By Govt,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
'Electric Vehicle Makers No Longer Need To Be Subsidised By Govt,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation Offers Help Namibia To Prevent Wildlife Loss Crisis
Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation Offers Help Namibia To Prevent Wildlife Loss Crisis
Read Also
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Unveils List Of 16 Candidates, Appeals For Voter Participation
article-image

BJP sources said PM Modi’s rally is likely to be held in the Doda district which has been witness to terrorist attacks in the recent past.

“To highlight infrastructure, security and tourism development that took place during the last ten years in J&K, the party needs a great charismatic leader and crowd puller like the PM,” sources said.

About The Assembly Elections In Jammu & Kashmir

BJP is fighting the J&K Assembly elections without any alliance. The party's J&K president, Ravinder Raina has said the BJP might support some independents depending upon the situation on the ground in some constituencies of the Valley. Congress and the National Conference (NC) have forged a pre-poll alliance to give the BJP a united fight.

Read Also
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: PDP Releases Manifesto, Claims To Focus On Restoring Article 370, 35A &...
article-image

The NC is fielding candidates on 52 seats and the Congress on 31 seats while both parties have left two seats, one for the CPI(M) in the Valley and the other for the Panthers Party in the Jammu division. On five seats of Nagrota, Banihal, Doda and Bhaderwah in the Jammu division and Sopore in the Valley, both NC and Congress will field candidates to engage in what the alliance calls a ‘friendly contest’. J&K has 90 Assembly seats, 47 in the Valley and 43 in the Jammu division. Out of these, nine are ST seats and seven are SC reserved seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Bicycles For School Girls Turn Saffron From Black Again In Jaipur Under BJP Rule

Rajasthan: Bicycles For School Girls Turn Saffron From Black Again In Jaipur Under BJP Rule

Delhi: 10th Interpol Liaison Officers Conference Inaugurated By Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan At...

Delhi: 10th Interpol Liaison Officers Conference Inaugurated By Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan At...

India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata...

India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata...

Government Is Mulling Changes In Agnipath Scheme: Report

Government Is Mulling Changes In Agnipath Scheme: Report

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 05, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 05, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...