PM Modi Watches Spectacular IAF Air Show Featuring Over 100 Aircraft, Rafale, Sukhoi And Tejas Jets In Varanasi | Video | X @narendramodi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched an air show featuring more than 100 aircraft and helicopters over the Ganga at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday, witnessing displays of aerial manoeuvres by fighter jets, including the Sukhoi, Rafale and Tejas.

Top Leaders Attend Air Show

Modi, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Sunday, watched the nearly hour-long show along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Indian Air Force chief presented a memento to the Prime Minister at the venue.

Varanasi air show…Magnificent! https://t.co/nc1c5psdt8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2026

The air show turned the skies over the Ganga into a spectacle as fighter jets and helicopters performed manoeuvres, drawing large crowds to the ghats. The roar of aircraft and their formations generated excitement among spectators, many of whom remained at the venue despite the scorching sun.

PM Modi Greets Audience

Modi greeted the audience with a ‘Jai Hind’ gesture during the event, prompting applause from those present. The display showcased the operational capabilities and aerial skills of the Indian Air Force and created a strong sense of patriotism among the spectators.

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The Prime Minister travelled by road to Namo Ghat. People lined the route from the police lines to the venue to catch a glimpse of him. Near Bhadau Chungi, large crowds gathered on both sides of the road. Seeing the enthusiasm of his supporters, Modi stopped his car, stepped out and waved to the people.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated a new manufacturing unit of Arvind Limited at Khochawan in Mirzamurad. Spread over seven acres and built at a cost of around Rs 150 crore, the facility will manufacture garments, including undergarments, T-shirts, shorts and lowers. The company also plans to export products from the unit.

The inauguration was part of the Prime Minister's visit to Varanasi, which combines industrial development initiatives with a high-profile public event showcasing India's air power.