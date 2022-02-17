'PM Modi visited Punjab only when elections are near but not during farmers' protests': Priyanka Gandhi's attack ahead of assembly polls

A day after Punjab Chief Minister sparked controversy for his alleged "insulting" remark about "bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday defending the CM said that his statement was misconstrued.

Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls in poll bound Punjab, Vadra clarified that the CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. "I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling," she said further.

The Congress leader had, at a recent public meeting in poll-bound Punjab, said "bhaiyas" (migrants) from UP and Bihar will not be allowed to "rule" his state. The utterance has evoked strong reactions from across the political spectrum.

Ms Vadra then turned her attack on BJP focusing on the farmers protests and Lakhimpur Kheri violence saying BJP has insulted UP farmers and alleged that the farmers were killed by the saffron party's ministers.

She also targeted PM Modi for his recent visit to Ferozepur for assembly elections a month after the security lapse incident took place during his visit.

Prime Minister is visiting Punjab only when elections are near, but not during farmers' protests, she said further adding that Inflation and unemployment is at a high in the state.

All that CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Ludhiana, Punjab

She also went on to say that the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are in Punjab only to fulfil their own desires. "Channi Ji has clearly said that the state needs a strong and stable government that works for its people and I can see a Congress wave in Punjab," Priyanka said.

She said "both AAP and BJP use religion, sentiments to do politics. They are not doing development".

"When I heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talk about Punjabiyat, it made me laugh. I thought, how would they underst

The 117-member Punjab Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:50 PM IST