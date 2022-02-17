'Stop mocking them': Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Charanjit Singh Channi for won't let ‘bhaiyas’ from UP, Bihar enter the state remark

A day after Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked people not to let the "bhaiyas" enter the state, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday hit out at political parties for mocking the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi said, “Political parties have failed the people of UP&Bihar that is why those who have a choice they migrate. Just like Indians wanting to go abroad. Successive governments couldn’t give them opportunities&jobs. But when they are in other states they are contributors to their economy.”

“Look around you, they are your unorganised labour and sometimes your cheap labour, they are your service providers, they are your businessmen, they are your entrepreneurs, your lawmakers, your bureaucrats. More importantly, they are Indians. Stop mocking them,” her another tweet read.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday courted controversy by stating, "We will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye, who have come here to rule, enter the state". He made the remarks while campaigning for Congress candidate Vijay Sampla in Hadiabad.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed his Punjab counterpart's comments "very shameful".

"We strongly condemn the wrong comments made against any individual or any particular community," he replied when asked during a press conference to comment on Channi's remark.

Kejriwal added that Channi had earlier taunted him over his skin complexion, calling him 'kala (dark)'. When Bhagwant Mann said Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said she too is then a "bhaiya".

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya shared the video of Channi on Twitter and targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over this.

"Priyanka Vadra Ji calls herself a daughter of Uttar Pradesh when she visits the state and claps when people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are insulted in Punjab. This is her double character and face as well," Surya said.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:02 PM IST