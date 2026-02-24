PM Modi Urges West Bengal Voters To Choose Wisely In Open Letter |

Kolkata: Ahead of the high voltage Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has penned an open letter for the people of Bengal urging them to vote wisely.

In the letter instead of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, Modi had adopted the local invocation and greeted people with ‘Joy Maa Kali’ at the beginning of the letter.

“Joy maa Kali! Only a few months remain, after which the fate of West Bengal will be decided. The future of the next generation depends on your well-considered decision. From the children to the elderly are victims of extreme deprivation today. My heart is heavy with their pain. Therefore, from the depths of my soul, I have taken a single pledge: the pledge to make West Bengal ‘developed and prosperous’ and build ‘Shonar Bangla’,” wrote the Prime Minister.

In the open letter, Modi had also mentioned the legacies of Bengali icons such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Rishi Aurobindo and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and also stated about the central welfare schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana.

“Despite non cooperation of the state government five crore people in West Bengal have been brought under the banking network today through the central ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’. Through the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, we have made it possible to construct 89 lakh toilets in the state. Over 52 hours of farmers have been benefited,” further mentioned Modi.

Also Watch:

Slamming Trinamool Congress (TMC) Modi mentioned that the ruling party is ‘busy snatching away people’s employment’.

“In the post-Independence era, it was this very West Bengal that was the North Star of the nation’s economy and a pioneer of industrialisation. Yet, seeing the current ailing and dilapidated state of West Bengal today, my heart is pained. The irreparable damage caused to West Bengal due to the misrule and politics of appeasement over the last six decades is beyond description. The sons and daughters of this land will no longer have to migrate day and night in search of work. Bengal’s culture will reclaim its lost glory. Our refugee brothers and sisters, who have been victims of religious violence, will receive citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” added Modi.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh criticising the letter mentioned that the central government had frozen the funds of the state.