PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport In March: CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO

Yogi AdityanathA | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport in Jewar in March. CM Adityanath made the statement during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Singapore.

"PM Modi will inaugurate Noida International Airport, Jewar, next month. This is about to be the biggest airport in India," CM Adityanath said.

Highlighting the state’s aviation infrastructure, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh currently has the highest number of airports in the country.

The Noida international airport at Jewar is expected to serve as a major passenger and cargo hub for the region once operational.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi reviewed a comprehensive presentation on skill development and vocational training at The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore and witnessed the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen collaboration in technical education and aviation skills.

CM Yogi is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships, and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.