PM Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Discuss West Asia Situation, Bilateral Ties Over Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional developments and cooperation | AI Generated Image (ANI)

New Delhi, September 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a phone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which the two leaders exchanged views on developments in West Asia and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination to promote peace, security and stability in the region, the Prime Minister's Office said.

They also discussed steps to expand the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas including energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

UAE President Conveys Birthday Wishes

The conversation took place a day after Modi turned 76 on Thursday. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his warm birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes.



We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2026

"Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes. We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability," Modi said in a post on X.

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UAE Congratulates India On BRICS Presidency

The UAE President also congratulated Modi on India's successful BRICS Presidency.

Modi expressed appreciation for the participation of UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled in the BRICS Summit and thanked the UAE for its cooperation and partnership in achieving substantive outcomes under India's presidency.

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