PM Modi Trains Guns Against Telangana CM KCR In Warangal, Says 'He Works Only For His Family'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went all guns blazing against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday. While addressing a public gathering at Warangal, PM Modi tore into KCR stating that the public of Telangana is fed up of his dynasty politics. Further alleging that he only works for the benefit of his own family, PM Modi accused KCR of keep the state away from the path of development.

PM Modi slams KCR government on corruption

KCR's government being the most corrupt one has only hurled abused at the BJP government and the PM, he said. Over 15000 teacher posts in the state still remain vacant due to the state government's corrupt practices said PM Modi.

"The present government in Telangana has done 4 things, abusing PM Modi & BJP government, they made one family the centre for power, they pushed Telangana's economic development into turmoil... duping Telangana into corruption...there's no project in Telangana that doesn't have allegations of corruption...KCR government is the most corrupt government," said PM Modi.

Both BRS and Congress are Dangerous For Telangana: PM Modi

Further speaking on the dangers posed by both BRS and Congress for the development of Telangana, PM Modi said, "...The foundation of all these dynastic parties has its roots in corruption, dynastic Congress party's corruption was witnessed by the whole country, and the whole of Telangana is seeing the level of corruption in the state by BRS...both BRS & Congress are dangerous for people of Telangana." He also stated that BJP will destroy both Congress and BRS for the betterment of the state.

PM Modi Lays Foundation For Development Projects Worth Rs 6,100

Amid a boycott by the ruling BRS in poll-bound Telangana, Modi laid foundation stone for several infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore during his visit to the southern state.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were present on the occasion.

BRS Boycotts PM Modi's Visit

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre has been "anti-Telangana" in the last 9 years, the BRS had said it would "boycott" PM Narendra Modi's visit to the state on July 8.