PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 13 Redeveloped Railway Stations In Madhya Pradesh On July 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo

New Delhi, July 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 13 redeveloped railway stations in Madhya Pradesh on Friday as part of the nationwide launch of 75 upgraded stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, officials said.

The stations in Madhya Pradesh include Sanchi, Vidisha, Ashoknagar and Shivpuri under the Bhopal division, and Beohari under the Jabalpur division of the West Central Railway (WCR). Ganganagar station in Rajasthan's Kota division, which also falls under the WCR zone, will be inaugurated during the event.

"The redevelopment of these stations reflects Indian Railways' commitment to providing world-class passenger amenities while preserving the local heritage and architectural identity of each region," Chief Public Relations Officer of the Jabalpur-headquartered WCR, Harshit Shrivastava, said.

75 Stations To Be Inaugurated

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the stations via video conference at 3.40 pm. Across the country, 75 redeveloped railway stations in 20 states, built at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,570 crore, will be dedicated to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to the Railways, the upgraded stations have been developed around the theme of "Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" (heritage as well as development), blending local culture, history and architecture with modern passenger amenities.

Modern Passenger Facilities Added

Programmes will be held at Sanchi, Vidisha, Ashoknagar and Shivpuri railway stations from 2 pm on Friday in the presence of MPs, MLAs, public representatives, railway officials and local residents, Bhopal Divisional Public Relations Officer Naval Agrawal said. The events will feature cultural performances, a short film screening and prize distribution before the Prime Minister's virtual inauguration.

"The four redeveloped stations in the Bhopal division have been equipped with modern passenger amenities, improved accessibility for persons with disabilities and infrastructure designed to reflect the region's cultural heritage," Agrawal said.

The upgraded stations feature modern station buildings, expanded platform shelters, improved waiting halls, digital passenger information systems, coach position display boards, advanced public announcement systems, upgraded circulating areas and organised parking facilities.

They also include ramps, tactile pathways and other barrier-free infrastructure for persons with disabilities, along with energy-efficient LED lighting across station premises and platforms.

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The railway administration expects the redeveloped stations to improve passenger convenience while boosting tourism, trade and economic activity in their respective regions.

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