Polish Minister Says PM Modi Helped Prevent Nuclear Escalation in Ukraine War

PM Modi (L) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | File Pic

Poland has lauded India's diplomatic efforts in relation to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the few global leaders whose views are taken seriously by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to ANI, Bartoszewski said India's longstanding ties with Russia have placed New Delhi in a unique position to encourage dialogue and help prevent further escalation of the war. He claimed that PM Modi had played an important role in late 2022 by persuading Russia against the use of tactical nuclear weapons during the conflict.

Describing PM Modi as a widely respected statesman, the Polish minister said President Putin pays close attention to the Indian Prime Minister's views due to the decades-long relationship between New Delhi and Moscow. He added that India's influence could prove crucial in efforts aimed at bringing the conflict to an end.

Bartoszewski also said appeals for restraint are more effective when they come from countries that Russia does not view as hostile. Alongside India, he identified China as another nation capable of influencing Moscow's decisions.

On bilateral ties, the Polish minister said differences over India's imports of discounted Russian crude oil have largely been resolved. While acknowledging that Poland had previously criticised the purchases for indirectly supporting Russia's wartime economy, he said Warsaw understood India's economic rationale, given the significant price discount, and that both countries now have a better appreciation of each other's positions.

His remarks come weeks after President Putin praised India's independent foreign policy and dismissed attempts by other nations to pressure New Delhi over its relationship with Moscow.