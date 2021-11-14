PM Modi to transfer over Rs 700 crore to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of housing scheme in Tripura today - Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

"At 1 PM today, the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) would be given to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura. This will give a big impetus towards empowering the people of the state," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb will also be present during the event.

The Prime Minister's Office said that over Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Following PM Modi's intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme is the ambitious mission of the government aimed at "Housing for All" as India completes 75 years of Independence by the year 2022.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 07:39 AM IST