 PM Modi To Participate In 'Odisha Parba 2024' In Delhi Today
Odisha Parba is a flagship event conducted by Odia Samaj, a trust in New Delhi. Through it, they have been engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of the Odia heritage. Continuing with the tradition, this year Odisha Parba is being organised from November 22 to 24.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the 'Odisha Parba 2024' in Delhi on Sunday evening.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he will attend the event at around 5.30 pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

"At 5:30 PM this evening, I look forward to attending 'Odisha Parba 2024' - a programme that celebrates the history and culture of Odisha. It is noteworthy to see efforts like this, which highlight India's vibrant diversity," he said.

article-image

What Is Odisha Parba?

Odisha Parba is a flagship event conducted by Odia Samaj, a trust in New Delhi. Through it, they have been engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of the Odia heritage.

Continuing with the tradition, this year Odisha Parba is being organised from November 22 to 24.

It will showcase the rich heritage of Odisha displaying colourful cultural forms and will exhibit the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the State. A National Seminar or Conclave led by prominent experts and distinguished professionals across various domains will also be conducted, an official release said.

article-image

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Attends Odisha Parba

Earlier on Friday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 'Odisha Parba' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

He also visited the stalls with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, which set up by the people of Odisha to showcase the art and culture of Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "The 7th edition of 'Odisha Parba' is being hosted in Delhi. The Odia samaj is here to showcase the art, culture and food of Odisha. People are very excited for the festival."

President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Odisha Parba

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Odisha Parba earlier this week.

article-image

Speaking on occasion, President Murmu said that Odisha Parba has played an important role in making people aware of the rich heritage of Odisha's art, literature, dance, music and cuisine. She appreciated all stakeholders for organising this event for a decade in New Delhi.

The President said that the Kalinga War turned 'Chandashoka' into 'Dharmashoka'. This war teaches us that peace is important for progress. Some parts of today's world are facing conflicts. The Kalinga war chapter of Odisha's history can show the path of peace to the world.

She also said that the most important aspect of Odisha's culture is tolerance. She urged people to live with affection and harmony and work to the best of their ability for India and Odisha.

