PM Modi To Launch Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive For Girls In Ajmer On February 28

Jaipur: To control the increasing threat of cervical cancer among girls, PM Narendra Modi will launch a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign by administering the HPV vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14 years in Ajmer on Saturday.

The HPV Vaccination Campaign initiative is an important step towards cervical cancer prevention and adolescent health. It aims to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer by vaccinating them at an early stage. This program focuses on promoting early prevention, raising awareness about women's health, and increasing access to health services in the state.

He will address a public gathering as well and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 43 major projects worth approximately ₹16,686 crore in various sectors, including urban development, drinking water supply, roads, railways, irrigation, energy, and industrial infrastructure. Of these, 34 projects worth approximately ₹8,554 crore are related to various departments of the state government, including urban development, public health and engineering, public works, energy, water resources, and industry.

In addition, nine major projects related to national highways and energy, worth approximately ₹8,132 crore, will also be inaugurated.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will hand over appointment letters to 21,863 youth selected in various departments and organizations of the state government.