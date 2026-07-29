PM Modi To Launch 100-Week Anti-Drug Campaign On August 2, Targets Over 1 Crore Youth For 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'

PM Narendra Modi will launch a 100-week nationwide anti-drug campaign to mobilise over one crore youth against substance abuse | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 29, 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan on August 2, marking the beginning of a nationwide campaign aimed at inspiring young people to join the fight against substance abuse and help build a drug-free India.

The campaign will be rolled out as a Jan Bhagidari (people's participation) movement led by MY Bharat youth volunteers. It seeks to bring together the country's youth under a common mission of creating a Nasha Mukt Bharat, while supporting the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The initiative reflects the government's continued focus on making young people active partners in social change rather than limiting them to being beneficiaries of welfare programmes.

Nationwide Movement Planned

According to the campaign plan, nearly 10,000 locations across the country will participate simultaneously after the Prime Minister launches the initiative. More than one crore youth are expected to take the national pledge against drug abuse, making it one of the largest youth mobilisation drives on the issue.

The campaign will involve a wide network of organisations, including MY Bharat volunteers, the National Service Scheme (NSS), youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industrial associations and more than 125 spiritual organisations.

The broad participation underlines the government's attempt to tackle substance abuse through a community-driven approach involving multiple stakeholders.

100 Week Drive Planned

Under the initiative, over one crore young people are expected to take the Nasha Mukti Pledge and serve as Nasha Mukta Yuva Volunteers. Organisers have also announced that volunteers and organisations making significant contributions will be recognised and honoured at the 50th, 75th and 100th-week milestones, a move intended to keep participants engaged over the long term.

Unlike many awareness campaigns that conclude within a day, this initiative has been designed as a sustained 100-week Jan Bhagidari movement. The long duration signals an effort to ensure that the fight against substance abuse remains an ongoing public movement rather than a one-time event.

Every Sunday during the 100-week period, activities such as sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, art competitions, nukkad nataks (street plays) and community engagement programmes will be organised.

These activities are intended to channel the energy of young people towards nation-building while promoting healthy lifestyles and discouraging drug abuse.

Vision For Drug-Free India

The campaign is aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat and aims to strengthen the country's resolve to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 through public participation.

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According to the organisers, the central message of the initiative is that "drug-free youth are the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat." Through the nationwide movement, the government hopes to take this message to young people across the country and encourage them to play an active role in building a healthier and drug-free society.

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