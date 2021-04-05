PM Modi to interact with CMs on COVID-19 situation and vaccination-related issues on April 8

This comes after India on Monday hit a grim milestone of reporting more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest since the pandemic outbreak. With this, India has become the third country after the US and Brazil to register a six-figure addition in COVID-19 cases in a single day.

On January 8, the United States surpassed 300,000 daily coronavirus cases, reported the Washington Post. On March 25, Brazil recorded 100,158 new cases and 2,777 new deaths, the country's Health Ministry said. India is ranked at the third position in the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases by the Worldometers. The US stood at the top with 31,420,331 cases and 568,777 deaths, Brazil at second with 12,984,956 cases and 331,530 deaths and India has 12,589,067 cases and 165,132 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 1,03,844 people were tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, led by a massive spike in the pandemic in Maharashtra, which added a record 57,074 fresh infections. The national capital logged 4,033 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike since December 4 last year. Besides Delhi and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh (4,164 cases), Madhya Pradesh (3,178 cases), and Gujarat (2,875) also recorded their highest-daily surge in COVID-19 infections.

The previous high was registered on September 17 last year, when the country reported 97,894 positive cases.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday had chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination program in the country. He mentioned that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour, and Vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

He had highlighted the need to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour in the coming days and ensure the availability of beds, testing facilities and timely hospitalization, etc. He directed to avoid mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators besides required logistics, and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in home quarantine.

Further, he had also directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high case load and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.