PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad for his three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday.

He was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.

"The Prime Minister landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. He was received by Governor @ADevvrat, CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other dignitaries," tweeted PMO India today.

Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar today.

On April 19, at around 9:40 AM, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.

Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

With India set to establish WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region has called it a "game-changer." Traditional medicines, she said have been around for millennia and pointed out that nearly 80 per cent of people, in 170 of 194 WHO member countries use them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:36 PM IST