PM Modi to inaugurate UN Convention on Migratory Species through video conferencing today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the United Nations (UN) Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) through video conferencing on Monday.

The UN CMS being organized in Gandhinagar, Gujarat begins today and will conclude on February 22. The summit is likely to bring together 1200 delegates from over 110 countries to deliberate on the alarming decline of migratory species. Topics such as the impact of infrastructure development on the migratory patterns of animals will be discussed in the 13th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS COP13).