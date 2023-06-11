 PM Modi To Inaugurate First-ever National Training Conclave In Delhi Today
The National Training Conclave is being hosted by Capacity Building Commission to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi | FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave in the national capital on Sunday. The PM will inaugurate the conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan at 10:30 am, stated an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

"Prime Minister has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service. Guided by this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - 'Mission Karmayogi' was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. This Conclave is yet another step in this direction," it read.

As per an official release from PMO, the National Training Conclave is being hosted by Capacity Building Commission with the objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country. More than 1500 representatives from training institutes, including Central Training Institutes, State Administrative Training Institutes, Regional and Zonal Training Institutes, and Research institutes will participate in the conclave.

Civil Servants from central government departments, state governments, and local governments, as well as experts from the private sector, will take part in the deliberations, it said. "This diverse gathering will foster the exchange of ideas, identify the challenges being faced and opportunities available, and generate actionable solutions and comprehensive strategies for capacity building," it read.

The conclave will have eight-panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to Civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others.

