PM Modi to declare Gujarat's Modhera as India’s first solar-powered village on October 9 | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, famous for its solar temple, as India's first solar-powered village on October 9. The development comes as a part of the project promoting clean energy, over 1,000 solar panels have been installed on the houses, which will generate electricity round the clock for the villagers.

Solar powered panels in Modhera village was undertaken as a joint venture between the centre and the state government in 2019. It was completed in two phases in September 2022 at a cost of Rs 80.66 crore.

The project's infrastructure includes a six MW solar power project and a 15 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) installed on 12 hectares of land near Sujanpur village in Mehsana, six km from Modhera.

A 50-kW solar-based electric vehicle charging and parking infrastructure facility along with battery energy storage System (BESS) has been installed near Modhera Sun Temple.

The solar electricity will be provided at zero tariffs to the locals, said Jatanben D Thakor, Modhera Sarpanch. "Use of solar power has increased prosperity amongst citizens. Power tariffs were above ₹1000 and have reduced to zero today. Solar panels have been installed at every house, free of cost. In case of excess power, we earn extra income too," she said.

PM Modi is also set to inaugurate a 3D projection at Modhera's Sun Temple on Sunday. The 3D projection will educate visitors about the history of Modhera. Heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. People can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm to witness the lighting. The 3D projection will operate from 7 pm to 7.30 pm every evening.