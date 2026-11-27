PM Modi To Chair Key Union Cabinet Meeting At 1 PM Today As BJP Holds Two-Day National Strategy Meet In Delhi | File pic [ Representational image]

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union Cabinet at Sewa Teerth in New Delhi at 1 pm on Friday.

The Cabinet meeting comes as the BJP is holding a two-day meeting of its national office-bearers at the PUSA campus in the national capital on November 27 and 28.

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The meeting is being attended by the party's national office-bearers and state in-charges, with discussions expected to focus on political strategy, organisational strengthening, upcoming Assembly elections and coordination between the Centre, states and the party organisation, according to party sources.

The BJP leadership is also expected to review the political situation in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- where Assembly elections are due, and discuss preparations for the upcoming polls.

Sources said the deliberations would include booth-level strengthening, membership drives and campaign planning, along with initiatives to strengthen the party's organisational reach.

The meeting will be the second interaction between Prime Minister Modi and the party's national office-bearers since the new team took charge.

This comes as the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business.

The announcement has fuelled speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings.

Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)