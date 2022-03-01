PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Russia-Ukraine situation after Indian student killed in shelling in Kharkiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will chair another high-level meeting on the Russia-Ukraine situation. The meeting comes after an Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv today. Naveen hails from Haveri in Karnataka, and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

Meanwhile, PM Modi earlier spoke to the father of the student who was killed in Kharkiv. The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, said it was in touch with the family of the student.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death and called upon the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." "I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," he added.

In a high-level meeting on Monday, PM Modi said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Earlier, the MEA said that the 'Special Envoys' including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations.

The Centre has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

